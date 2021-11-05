You Won’t Believe How Many Texans Would Rather Drive Than Walk 5 Minutes

C’mon people.

I don’t mean to come off as preachy here, because I’m damn sure not in the best shape of my life. But I actually enjoy walking. It feels good to get out and stretch my legs a little after being behind a desk/mixing board all day long.

I’ll go as far as to park a toward the back of the parking lot of the building I work in or a grocery store just so I can get a short walk in. Also, unless I’m carrying something, I always take the stairs here at the building.

But there are apparently a lot of folks out there that don’t share my view of walking.

The strength training, nutrition and fitness website BarBend polled 3,394 Americans and found that over 1 in 3 Texans would rather drive than walk for 5 minutes to get to their destination.

But with that being said, 41% of the respondents said they don’t believe they walk enough every day. So, maybe it’s time they get up and do a little walking each day.

I can’t recommend it enough. Because, for me, walking is more than just exercise. It’s almost like meditation. It’s a good opportunity to get my mind off of whatever it is that is stressing me out and just observe the world around me.

Another thing I like to do is go for a walk while I listen to my favorite radio stations, podcasts or audio books. It’s a great way to kill two birds with one stone, as they say.

If you’re stuck in a rut and feel like you could use a little more exercise, simply go for a walk. You’ll be glad you did.

