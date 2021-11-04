Wichita Falls Police Could Use Your Help Solving Burglary of Storage Facility

Someone caused a whole lot of damage at a local storage facility.

Sometime during the early morning hours on Tuesday, November 2, an unknown suspect broke into AllSize Storage, located at 4111 Old Jacksboro Highway. The person broke into several units and caused a whopping $20,000 worth of damage.

It’s currently unknown as to how many items were stolen from the facility.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.