Wichita Falls Police Could Use Your Help Solving Burglary of Storage Facility

Alex_Schmidt

Someone caused a whole lot of damage at a local storage facility.

Sometime during the early morning hours on Tuesday, November 2, an unknown suspect broke into AllSize Storage, located at 4111 Old Jacksboro Highway. The person broke into several units and caused a whopping $20,000 worth of damage.

It’s currently unknown as to how many items were stolen from the facility.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Most Popular Wichita Falls Photos on Getty Images

What happens when you search Wichita Falls on one of the biggest professional photo sites online? Here are the top results and some of these you may not even know about.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: WFPD
Categories: Crime, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top