Everyone can use a little extra ‘green’ in their stocking this Christmas, which is why we are giving you the chance to win your share of more than $6,000 in cash and prizes!

That's a pile of ho-ho-ho-dough!

That's right, every weekday Dec 11 thru Dec 22 we're giving away $400 cash and other prizes -- jewelry, furniture, restaurant gift cards and more -- in the 12 Days of Christmas Cash Elf Hunt 2017!

Here's How It Works:

This is the elf you're looking for (click to enlarge)

We will hide our Elf (pictured here) in a public place in Wichita Falls every weekday during the contest. The first person to find the elf and bring it up to the station (2nd floor of the Fidelity Bank Building) BEFORE 5PM that day will win a $400 Visa gift card plus the designated prize for the day! See the full list of prizes below!

Get the clues:

We will post one photo clue to the elf's location on the News Talk Facebook Page at noon each day - so make sure you 'Like' us on Facebook and follow our page so you don't miss any clues!

News Talk VIP club members will have the opportunity to see a second photo clue that will be posted on our website each day. If you are not an News Talk VIP yet, you can sign up here, it's easy, free and you will most likely need to get that second clue to win the prize!

Here are the prizes for each day:

IMPORTANT: The elf will be hidden in a PUBLIC PLACE - never inside nor on the property of a private business. When searching for the elf please do not trespass or destroy any property or you will be disqualified from the contest.