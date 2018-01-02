Amber Alert for Missing Round Rock Girls May Be Headed to Louisiana

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday, New Year's Eve out of Round Rock and the two young girls have yet to be found. Police say they believe they are headed to Louisiana.

According to missingkids.org and NBC News , two children have gone missing after officers conducted a welfare check in Round Rock, Texas and discovered the deceased body of the mother.

The two girls missing are identified as 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret. Griffith is 5-feet, 10-inches, 100 pounds, with brown hard and light brown eyes. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet, 4-inches, weighs 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Missingkids.org

Police believe they are with a potential suspect, Terry Allen Miles - age 44 with hazel eyes, brown hair and is about 6'2", 200 pounds. He was driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845.

The Huffington Post reports, he was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges linked to an attack on his girlfriend back in 2011.

Please call the police if you see anyone from the picture above.