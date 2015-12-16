Bank Robber Spotted Escaping During Live TV News Report

This reporter was in the right place at the right time.

While doing a live report Tuesday about a bank robbery that occurred Monday in Rochester, Minn., KIMT reporter Adam Sallet was notified by a bank employee running toward him that a man who had just robbed the was making his getaway.

Sallet managed to keep his wits about him and bolted, saying he was going to call 911. And considering the camera never moved to show the fugitive, it may be possible Sallet had set it all by himself and was working alone.

KIMT posted the video on its Facebook page, where plenty of people chimed in:

According to Y105 in Rochester, "after all the excitement, it turns out that the robber had actually tried to rob the bank for a second time while the broadcast was taking place. Police later apprehended the suspect, who they have named as 36-year-old Ryan Liskow."

As for Sallet, he appears to be enjoying his moment in the sun .

They say the criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. Maybe it's best not to do it so soon. Or, you know, when a news crew is there.