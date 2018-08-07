Blue Cross Blue Shield Will No Longer Pay For Every Hospital Visit in Texas

Major news if you use Blue Cross Blue Shield, this may make you think twice before going to the hospital.

If you have an HMO plan with Blue Cross Blue Shield , they will no longer pay for an out-of-network ER visit if it is not serious or life-threatening. Claims will be evaluated by a medical director to determine the reason a patient chose to go to the emergency room, and whether treatment could have been handled by a clinic or family physician.

In my opinion, this is a very dangerous new policy. This means people will start self-diagnosing their potential emergency. If they don't think their insurance will cover it, they may not go. Even though they have insurance and it should be covered. Blue Cross Blue Shield insures over half a million Texans, so a lot of people should know that emergency room visit may not be covered.