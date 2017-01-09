Bridge Closure To Affect Highway Traffic in Wichita Falls Tuesday, Wednesday

A Wichita Falls interchange ramp will be closed Tuesday, January 10th and will remain closed for at least 24 hours.

The bridge is located at the I-44 / US 287 / Spur 325 interchange on the northside of the city. Specifically, the ramp that takes Northbound I-44 traffic to Westbound US 287 toward Iowa Park and Vernon will be closed beginning at 8am, tomorrow morning.

The closure is needed as crews pour the last slab of concrete on the bridge.The contractor has been repairing the bridge as part of a $1.4 million rehab project.