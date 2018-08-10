A Diamond in the Rough, New Band ‘Deep In It’ Rock Texoma

Wichita Falls' very own diamond in the rough, Deep In It, may be in their infancy but they're growing fast. The unsigned blues and rock band have only officially been together since February 2017 but word is spreading quickly; these guys are the real deal.

Brian Beck, bass guitarist and vocalist, accredits their smooth sound to shared passions and lack of ego.

"Unless you're an established artist, you're going to play some covers. It's what the crowd wants," said Beck.

Unlike many unsigned artists. Deep In It plays covers as well as writes their own material. They say it's important to understand that unless you're "Paul Mcartney, crowds want to hear songs they know."

Beck reluctantly refers to himself as the manager, avoiding divisions among the group but fellow musicians praise him for bookings and his dogged nature.

Before any members were “deep in' the music, Beck picked up a guitar and began teaching himself to play in high school. Unbeknownst to Beck, his father, Robert Duncan, knew a few chords having played before. Duncan is now the rhythm guitarist for Deep In It.

Chris Rodriguez, lead guitar and lead vocalist, was introduced after his proud sister raved about him to Duncan's wife. Billy Pennington, the drummer, was heard by Rodriguez and their decision was clear.

“That guy is good! We need him on our team,” Rodriguez recollects what he said when he first saw Pennington play for the first time.”He's better than some I've played with for twenty years.”

Derrick Kuehner, lead guitarist, and vocals, was well-known from a previous band with Beck and Pennington. He returned under the impression he would be “singing some country songs.”

What makes this local band interesting is their laid-back personalities and a strong desire for one thing only; playing a great show.

“I want to see people get up and move. You know, even if you're at your table dancing, “ Beck said about their performance. “Yeah, we can be playing for 1000 people but if that one is up dancing, we're playing for that one,” Pennington added.

Each band member has at least $1,000 of personal equipment or instruments but that doesn't include sound, lights, and fog. It takes dough to put on a great show but these guys aren't complaining.

"We spend $1500 to $2000 for a three-hour set we get paid $600 to $700 for. We don't do this for the money, " Kuehner and Beck said, "It's not a get rich gig." Pennington added, "We're going to play regardless."

Production quality is their shared goal and playing a three-hour set, they deliver. But sometimes at a different cost. Playing outside venues in merciless Texas summer left Rodriguez in diabetic shock during one performance. The show must go on, however, so Kuehner stepped right up and once well, Rodriguez was both appreciative and impressed.

Much to their surprise, Deep In It were nominated for Texoma's Best Entertainment for Live Music this year.

Now, they've made it to the top 5, competing with Iron Horse Pub, The Warehouse, Stick's Place Bar, and Walkin' Johnny. Voting will end on August 14 and the results will be published online September 26. You can cast your vote here.

You can watch Deep In It's next this Saturday, August 11th at Silver Dollar Saloon at 9:00 p.m. Contact Brian Beck to book private parties or visit the bands Facebook page to view all future shows.

Fun Facts About Deep In It