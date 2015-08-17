Drunk Driver Crashes Into Texas Home, Kills 4-Year-Old Boy

A young Sheffield, Texas boy was killed Saturday night after a drunk driver crashed into his home.

Aaron Hinman

4-year-old Jonah Stille was inside his home when 24-year-old Aaron Hinman failed to negotiate a curve properly causing him to fly across traffic and smash into the residence. Stille died from traumatic injuries received during the accident.

Hinman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle and Injury to a Child/Reckless Bodily Injury. He is currently being held on $50,000 bond ($25,000 for each charge).