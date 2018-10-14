EL Fenix Mexican Restaurant Abruptly Closes Down Wichita Falls Location

Another Mexican restaurant has unexpectedly closed its doors for good in Wichita Falls. El Fenix announced Sunday morning that they have decided to close down the Wichita Falls location after six years in business.

The announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page just before 10 am. According to some employees, they were notified of the abrupt closure shortly before they were to open the store at 11 am, many finding out they didn't have a job when they saw the post online. "El Fenix just closed its doors! SOS... I need a job ASAP!" Kay Martinez said on Facebook.

Curtis Hughes, a bartender at the restaurant, commented on El Fenix's post expressing his disappointment in the way things were handled with employees.

"This would have been nice before me showing up for working there after 6 YEARS! And being told 'oh yea we are closing this location,." Hughes said in a post on Facebook. "Wonder if the Martinez family would have done this. You are the reason the location closed. Numerous times saw changes made poorly and no upper support with advertising. And steadily got worse after apologizing to said public about your poor decisions," he continued.

Other unexpected recent business closures in Wichita Falls include the popular Fuzzy's Taco Shop and the Silver Dollar Saloon , both closed down last month.