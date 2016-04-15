Electra Substitute Teacher Charged with Improper Relations with a Student

An Electra Independent School District teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of having sex with a student.

30-year-old Bobbie Shea Streit was taken into custody after information on an improper relationship between a teacher and a student was passed on to an EISD school board member.

According to officers, Streit substituted an agricultural science elective at Electra High School in February. Afterwards, a 19-year-old male student contacted Streit on Facebook about working with Streit and her husband on their farm this summer. Streit and the student began exchanging text messages and photos, leading to an encounter in the school's ag building after Spring Break. The student reportedly entered the restroom where Streit was and began kissing her, and the two ended up having sex.They had sex on three separate occasions over the following two weeks.

When interviewed by police, Streit admitted to the affair, saying that when the student began kissing her and "feeling her out" in the restroom, she did nothing to stop it. Streit is facing three counts of improper relationship between an educator and student with bail set at $30,000.

Electra Police Chief Michael Dozier said that an EISD contract teacher, Megan Shed, is also under investigation in relation to this incident. Dozier says Shed has not yet been arrested but anticipates she will be soon. The investigation has been concluded and turned over to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.