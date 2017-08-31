Gas Stations Across North Texas Running Out of Gas, Delivery Disruptions Possible in Wichita Falls

We've already seen gas prices steadily rise due to the temporary shutdown of a number of oil and gas refineries in South Texas areas affected by Hurricane Harvey . Now, gas stations across North Texas are reportedly expected to run out of gas over the Labor Day weekend.

The forced shutdown of these refineries is causing disruptions in deliveries to gas stations in some areas. Several gas stations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are already out of gas or preparing to run out before the end of the day Thursday, according to Star-Telegram .

Two gas stations in Iowa Park reportedly ran out of gas temporarily Wednesday as supply trucks waited in line to fill up for deliveries. However, those stations were quickly replenished the same day.

Trucks wait in line to make fuel deliveries in Texoma

We spoke with a few of the larger gas stations in Wichita Falls to see what their fuel situations are.

The manager of Murphy USA on Lawrence Road told us they received an 11,000 gallon fuel delivery this morning and, as of 11:30 a.m. are down to 8,000 gallons. She says if they don't get another delivery today, they will indeed run out of gas. This particular Murphy USA station, which usually sees 3-4 fuel deliveries per day, only got one delivery yesterday, according to the manager on duty.

The managers of the Murphy USA at the Walmart on Greenbriar and Central Freeway both said they received fuel deliveries this morning and expect more later today. They do not forsee any issues keeping their tanks full, but said that doesn't mean a temporary disruption isn't still a real possibility.

United Express at Market Street on Kell told us they are currently fully stocked and do not expect to see any fuel disruptions this weekend.

Current gas prices across Texoma range from $2.09 to $2.20. In Dallas, prices are reported to range from $2.39 to $2.89. Don't be surprised if those numbers rise quickly over the long holiday weekend.

This is not a fuel supply crisis, but more of a logistics issue , according to Texas Railroad Commission Chair Christi Craddick. Hurricane Harvey has caused transportation challenges, making it difficult to get the gasoline from fuel terminals to gas stations. The increase in demand is adding to those challenges.

“We have gasoline. We have enough gasoline across the country and enough gasoline in Texas. So, don’t run out and fill up your tank. You’re OK. What we are now seeing is companies as well as the logistics world look at is how you get it from the refinery through the pipes to the truck, to your local gas station,” Craddick said.

The good news is if any gas stations here in Wichita Falls do run out of gas, it will likely only be for a short period of time, and you can probably just go down the street to the next station to get gas. So no need to rush out and fill up every container you own, just plan your Labor Day travels accordingly and get gas as you normally would. Everything should be back to normal next week.