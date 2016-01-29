Georgian League All-Star Game Is a Cavalcade of Awfulness

All-star games are supposed to bring together the best of the best -- the key word being "supposed."

This all-star game for a basketball league in Georgia featured a sequence of events that you're more likely to see the Washington Generals be part of when they futilely take on the Harlem Globetrotters.

It's only 15 seconds, but it's 15 seconds of play that will make the 76ers feel good about themselves.

There are three botched alley-oops, including one at the end where there isn't even a defender.