Here are the Six Foods Most Likely to Give You Food Poisoning

Zoonar RF

According to Bill Marler, a prominent food-safety lawyer who’s been representing people in food-poisoning cases for the past 20 years, including the recent one against Chipotle, there are certain foods you might want to avoid since they are most likely to give you food poisoning.

A website called Bottom Line Health asked Marler to list the foods he personally never eats because they’re too risky. Here are his top six: