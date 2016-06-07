You could come be a part of history and enjoy some food this Saturday in Wichita Falls.

I feel like the fine folks at Guinness World Records have a record for just about everything. Turns out, a record for the tallest stack of mattresses exists. The current record sits at 16 feet and 5.25 inches. The folks at Johnson's Furniture and Mattress will attempt to break that record at 10 am this Saturday (June 11).

You won't just come out to see a ginormous stack of mattresses, they will also be having a one-dollar raffle where you have a chance to win a fire truck bunk bed, twin, full, queen and king size mattress sets. Also, an accent chair by Best Home Furnishing. A lemonade stand will also be set up with all these proceeds going to Young Life.

Wichita Falls only surf instrumental band, The Fintatics , will also be at the event performing live while the mattresses are stacked.

World record t-shirts will be on sale, so you can say you were a part of history. They will be grilling up hot dogs as well and a special 5 tier mattress cake is being made for the event.

I will be broadcasting there starting at 10 am on Saturday. That is when everything is kicking off and I expect to see you there. Johnson's Furniture and Matress is located at 3400 Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.