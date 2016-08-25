Millions of Happy Meal Toys Recalled by McDonald’s

An effort to encourage kids to get out and exercise has turned out to be a headache for McDonald's.

The fast-food titan has recalled 29 million "Step It!" trackers due to reports of children experiencing skin burns and irritation after wearing the device. The tracker straps on like a watch and counts footsteps and blinks according to how fast the or slow the person wearing it is moving.

According to USA Today, the chain received more than 70 reports of irritation including seven instances of children getting blisters from the wristband.