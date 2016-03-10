Normally Cool Tom Brady Gives Cab Driver the Finger

Getty Images

This is sure to rile up all the Tom Brady haters out there.

Tom Terrific looked more like Tom Te-Finger-Iffic when he was caught flipping the bird to a cabbie. The photo was snapped in New York, where he's already about as popular as an increased subway fare.

What exactly caused the usually unflappable four-time Super Bowl champ and accused ball deflater to lose his cool. According to Quem Acontece (via Google Translate):

Tom Brady was angered by a taxi driver and decided to take out their anger there. This is because the player who was walking with his wife, Gisele Bündchen , the streets of Manhattan in New York , on Monday night ( 7) , did not like the driver at high speed as he crossed the street.

We have a hunch the foul language won't be limited to hand gestures when Brady's Patriots return to the Big Apple next year to face the Jets.

Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top