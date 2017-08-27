Nursing Home Residents in Hurricane Harvey Viral Photo Evacuated

Around two dozen elderly residents of a South Texas nursing home have been evacuated after a picture of them sitting in their flooded building went viral.

A picture of a half dozen residents from La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, TX went viral over the weekend, showing the effects of Hurricane Harvey with the residents sitting in a flooded room at the facility. Many people online circulated the photo attempting to verify if it was real, which it ultimately proved to be.

As reported by ABC 13 , the Galveston Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the photo was legitimate and assured people that the residents of the home were safe and had been successfully evacuated from the area.