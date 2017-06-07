Post-Season Football Fans Finally Get Their Wish, Stoops Is Out at OU

After 18 years, ESPN and NewsOK have confirmed that Bob Stoops is hanging up his whistle at The University of Oklahoma. Unconfirmed sources also say play-caller Lincoln Riley is to take on the task of head coach.

This will undoubtedly come as a shock to most OU fans... even though every time OU managed to lose a bowl game, most would hop on the 'Fire Stoops' bandwagon. As an OSU fan, I never understood how a fan base could turn on a man that lead their team to so many victories, including ten conference championships and a national title. He might not go out with a Switzer's regard, but he sure does deserve it.

It's not clear how this will effect the team going into their highest ranked pre-season in years, but one thing is clear... This might be the move that allows OSU to thrive... Pistol firing!