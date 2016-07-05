Teen Drowns at Lake Altus-Lugert Over July 4th Weekend

The body of an 18-year-old Vernon man has been recovered from Lake Altus-Lugert.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials say Jessie Ramirez and three friends were swimming at the Horsehead Cove area of the lake Sunday afternoon. Ramirez' friends told officials he went under the water and never resurfaced.

Law enforcement and volunteer searchers located the body in 18-20 feet of water shortly before sunset. Ramirez' body was sent to Oklahoma City for an autopsy.