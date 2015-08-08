KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

A 31-year-old from Austin caused delays and got in a fight with another passenger over a cellphone.

As the report from KCBD says, the rules are pretty clear on this and have been for years: You must turn your electronic devices, including cellphone, off before the plane can take off.

Apparently, passenger Adam Kealing didn't care and refused to turn off his phone. Eventually, the pilot turned the plane, which was leaving an Illinois airport, around to let Kealing off.

However, it wouldn't be that easy. Kealing took exception to one passenger's comment and decided to make matters worse by throwing a punch.

Chicago police arrested Kealing, who was charged with battery and resisting arrest.

We don't know why he decided to refuse to turn off his phone and get some nasty charges on his permanent record. Luckily, somebody else had their phone on and recorded his stupidity.