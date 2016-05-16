Texas Pastor Who Claimed Whole Foods Wrote Anti-Gay Slur on Cake Drops Lawsuit
The Texas pastor who accused Whole Foods of writing a homophobic slur on his cake has decided to drop his lawsuit against the business.
Jordan Brown is the pastor of The Church of Open Doors, a LGBT-friendly church in Austin. Last month, Brown claimed that the cake he ordered from Whole Foods was supposed to say "Love Wins," but when he got home the cake also included an anti-gay slur.
Whole Foods immediately denied Brown's accusations releasing a statement and surveillance video of Brown purchasing the cake calling his claim "fraudulent" and that the store's "team members do not accept or design bakery orders that include language or images that are offensive.” The statement from Whole Foods also says that when Pastor Brown ordered a “Love Wins” cake, that’s exactly — and only — what he got.
Today (May 16) Brown released the following statement to the media saying he is dropping the lawsuit and apologized for his actions:
Today I am dismissing my lawsuit against Whole Foods Market. The company did nothing wrong. I was wrong to pursue this matter and use the media to perpetuate this story. I want to apologize to Whole Foods and its team members for questioning the company’s commitment to its values, and especially the bakery associate who I understand was put in a terrible position because of my actions. I apologize to the LGBT community for diverting attention from real issues. I also want to apologize to my partner, my family, my church family, and my attorney.
In April, Whole Foods said they planned on taking legal action against Brown. There is no word yet on whether or not the company still has those plans.