Texas School Officials Call Cops When Student Tries to Buy Lunch With Two Dollar Bill

Quick, we need the SWAT team for this one. Some madman is waving a two dollar bill around.

It's not a bill that we see that often, but the two dollar bill featuring Thomas Jefferson is perfectly legal currency. I guess people in Houston working at Christa McAuliffe Middle School thought the $2 bill was some sort of counterfeit currency when a 13-year-old Danesiah Neal, an eighth grader, tried to buy lunch with one. Here's what's crazy, so did the cops.

“I went to the lunch line, and they said my $2 bill was fake,” the eighth-grader told KTRK-TV. “They gave it to the police. Then they sent me to the police office. A police officer said I could be in big trouble.”

Danesiah told the campus cop that she got the $2 bill from her grandma, Sharon Kay Joseph. School officials contacted Ms. Joseph and asked where she got the bill, which led police to a local convenience store.

Next stop in the investigation, a bank. Yes, that's right, the police officer actually took the bill to a bank to have it examined. The bank confirmed that the bill was authentic and legal tender.

"He brought me my two dollar bill back," Ms. Joseph said. "He didn't apologize. He should have and the school should have because they pulled Danesiah out of lunch and she didn't eat lunch that day because they took her money," Joseph continued. The least the officers could have done is taken her to McDonalds for two-dollar menu items.

Turns out the $2 bill in question is so old -- from 1953 -- the school's counterfeit pen didn't work on it.