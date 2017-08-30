Trump Claims Firsthand View of Harvey ‘Horror,’ Reassures Those in Its Path He Will Help

President Donald Trump says his "heart goes out even more" to Texans after witnessing "first hand" what he calls the "the horror & devastation" caused by Harvey.

Trump's Wednesday morning tweet comes the day after he traveled to Texas to meet with state and local officials.

The president kept his distance from the epicenter of the damage in Houston to avoid disrupting recovery operations. And he plans to return to the region Saturday to survey the damage and meet with some of the storm's victims.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated the city on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The evacuation center which is overcapacity has already received more than 9,000 evacuees with more arriving. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The minimal damage Trump did see — some boarded-up windows, uprooted trees and fences askew — was through the tinted windows of his SUV as he traveled from the Corpus Christi airport to a firehouse in a city that's already nearly back to normal.

Aides say Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday to survey damage and meet with people displaced by the storm.