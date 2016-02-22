Police have arrested a man from Kalamazoo, Mich. in connection with the seemingly random murder of six people on Saturday night that occurred while he was working as an Uber driver .

Police arrested Jason Dalton , 45, just past midnight on Sunday. It's unclear what caused Dalton to go on the shooting spree that went on for nearly seven hours while he continued to pick up fares throughout the evening.

Matt Mellen, who was one of Dalton's passengers before the shootings, told WWMT that Dalton's behavior was strange from the get-go, noting he used a different name than what Uber stated and that his driving was dangerous:

We were driving through medians, driving through the lawn, speeding along and when we came to a stop, I jumped out the car and ran away.

Victims of the shootings ranged in age from 17 to 74. Two other victims survived and are in critical condition.

The shootings reportedly began at 6 p.m. at an apartment complex (the woman targeted is expected to survive). Dalton fled the scene, crashing his car before shooting and killing a father and his son at a car dealership after 10 p.m. About 15 minutes later, he shot and killed four people at a Cracker Barrel. A 14-year-old was shot, but remains in critical condition.

Around 12:30 a.m., police pulled over Dalton and arrested him without incident. Authorities say the found a gun at that time.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey Getting said, "There is just no question more people would have died if (police) didn't find him when they did....These were very deliberate killings. This wasn't hurried in any way, shape or form."

A motive for the rampage remains unclear at this time. "We have no idea why this happened," said one police official. "We have not gotten any indication initially from our interview with Mr. Dalton as to the reasons behind his behavior. That’s the million-dollar question right now.”

GoFundMe pages have been set to help victims' families.