If given the choice to live anywhere, how likely do you think people are to select a major Texas city?

Using their list of the 25 Best Places to Live as a launching point, US News polled people to see what major US city they'd like to live in if given the chance. Compiling their results in a Google Consumer Survey, Colorado Springs was the top response, but California is the most desired destination, with five cities on the list. Texas ended up with two cities on the list, with Austin taking the #6 spot and San Antonio in at #24. However, on their list of the 25 Best Places to Live, US News scored Austin and San Antonio at #1 and #14, respectively, when taking into account things like affordability, job market, and population growth.

The complete list of most desirable cities is:

1. Colorado Springs, CO

2. Portland, OR

3. San Diego, CA

4. Honolulu, HI

5. Seattle, WA

6. Austin, TX

7. San Francisco, CA

8. Fort Myers, FL

9. New York, NY

10. Denver, CO

11. Nashville, TN

12. Phoenix, AZ

13. Port St. Lucie, FL

14. Ashville, NC

15. Santa Barbara, CA

16. Boston, MA

17. Charleston, SC

18. Los Angeles, CA

19. New Orleans, LA

20. Myrtle Beach, SC

21. Las Vegas, NV

22. Salinas, CA

23. Anchorage, AK

24. San Antonio, TX

25. Washington, DC

If given the choice to live in any major US city, which would you choose?