Why Does Texas (and the Rest of the Country) Suck?
As much as people love the Lonestar State, you have to admit that there's things about the state that really do suck. So what's the suckiest?
No state is perfect, that's a given. So College Humor put together the what sucks the most about each state in the country. While several of these are definitely funny, the thing that makes Texas suck is definitely no laughing matter.
- Alabama - Its illegal to buy sex toys without a doctor's note.
- Alaska - The internet wanted to banish the singer Pitbull to Alaska believing he'd hate it there.
- Arizona - The first state to declare the bolo tie the official neckware of the state.
- Arkansas - Arkansas accidentially passed a law that repealed every previous law.
- California - The official state animal is extinct.
- Colorado - Location of the only supermax prison in the country.
- Connecticut - The state song is 'Yankee Doodle'.
- Delaware - At one time, the state's age of consent was 7-years-old.
- Florida - Honored James Earl Ray, the assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., mistaking him for James Earl Jones.
- Georgia - Though known as "The Peach State", produces half the number of peaches South Carolina does.
- Hawaii - The state's white sand beaches are mostly made up of parrotfish poop.
- Idaho - The word "Idaho" is made up and means nothing.
- Illinois - Four of the past seven governors has spent time in prison.
- Indiana - The state tried to pass a law that rounded pi to 3.2
- Iowa - One of the airport codes is SUX.
- Kansas - Poll results show Kansas to be the ugliest state.
- Kentucky - There's a part of the state that is not accessible by the rest of the state.
- Louisiana - Louisianians are statistically the worst drivers in the nation.
- Maine - The only part of the country to actually be captured by a foreign power.
- Maryland - They have a tax on flushing the toilet.
- Massachusetts - Happy Hours are illegal in the state.
- Michigan - Michigan has the worst roads in the country.
- Minnesota - They don't play "Duck, Duck, Goose", they play "Duck, Duck, Gray Duck".
- Mississippi - Didn't officially ratify the abolition of slavery until 1995.
- Missouri - There's a county in Missouri shaped like Utah and called "Texas".
- Montana - Had to add the state name to its flag because no one could recognize it.
- Nebraska - Brags about being the home of Arbor Day.
- Nevada - Most nuked state in the country with over 900 nuclear tests.
- New Hampshire - Their most famous landmark, the Old Man of the Mountain, doesn't exist anymore.
- New Jersey - Home of the most speedtraps in the nation.
- New Mexico - Site of the first atomic bomb test.
- New York - Legally considers the burrito to be a sandwich.
- North Carolina - Has an official carnivorous plant, the Venus Flytrap.
- North Dakota - It is the least visited state.
- Ohio - The Cuyahoga River is the most polluted river in the country, catching fire more than a dozen times.
- Oklahoma - The state vegetable is the watermelon.
- Oregon - Home of the smallest park in the world.
- Pennsylvania - A town's coal mine has been burning for 50 years and is expected to burn for another 250 years.
- Rhode Island - The full name of the state is "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations"
- South Carolina - The state flag is a palm tree and a moon.
- South Dakota - Considered to be the worst state for women's reproductive rights.
- Tennessee - The county that's home to the Jack Daniel's distillery is a dry county.
- Texas - The worst rate of high school graduation in the country.
- Utah - The state bird is named after California.
- Vermont - Elephants are illegal.
- Virginia - The state motto is "Sic semper tyrannis", the words spoken just before the assassinations of Julius Caesar and Abraham Lincoln.
- Washington - The state flag has a picture of George Washington, who never stepped foot in the state.
- West Virginia - Is the most miserable state in the country, per a Gallup study.
- Wisconsin - Your first drunk driving offense in Wisconsin is not considered a crime, only a ticket-able offense.
- Wyoming - The least populated state in the union. Even the District of Columbia has a larger population.