Wichita Falls Police Report Increase in Counterfeit Bills
The WFPD has seen an increase in counterfeit bills being reported in the area over the last few weeks. Most of the counterfeit bills being passed are 100’s.
The best way to prevent falling victim to counterfeiters is by learning the security features that are incorporated into each bill. Take a look at various bills’ security features at this location.
In addition, the US Currency Education Program offers a free online training course here.
If you have any information pertaining to this crime, call the WFPD at 940-761-7792. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.