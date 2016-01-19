Behold the Worst Passwords for 2015

Creating a terrible password is as easy as 1, 2, 3. Actually, it's as easy as 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.

SplashData has come out with its list of the worst passwords for 2015. According to CSO, "The report is based on more than 2 million passwords that leaked online during the year."

The worst of the worst? The top two remained unchanged from 2014: "123456" was the worst, while "password" took second place.

And because Star Wars burst back onto the scene in 2015, several lame passwords were related to the Force, with "princess," "solo" and "starwars" all in the top 25.

SplashData CEO Morgan Slain says, "As we see on the list, using common sports and pop culture terms is also a bad idea. We hope that with more publicity about how risky it is to use weak passwords, more people will take steps to strengthen their passwords and, most importantly, use different passwords for different websites."

How can you create an effective password? SplashData recommends creating one that's at least a dozen characters, using more than just letters. The site also says you should make sure to use different passwords for different sites.

Worst Password for 2015