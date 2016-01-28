What class is this wrestler? How about first class?

Deven Schuko of Norton High School, in Norton, Mass. is the undefeated and top-ranked wrestler in his division who's getting attention these days for an act of sportsmanship that made its way to Facebook.

Schuko, who is 27-0 on the season and recently notched his 100th career victory, recently let Andy Howland, a student at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School with Down syndrome, beat him after Schuko won his varsity match.

Deven volunteered to square up against Andy after he overheard the Dighton-Rehoboth coach ask the Norton coach if someone would wrestle Andy.

He said, "We shook hands and we locked up and he was a tough kid and he bulldogged me over to my back. I couldn't stop the power."

Deven was more than happy to make a memory for Andy. He said, "I’ve been in sports all my life and wrestling I believe is most demanding and for someone like Andy to wrestle and stick with it, I wanted to make his day."

Andy's mom was certainly impressed with Deven's act. "I think the message is sportsmanship is alive and well today and it’s because kids are accepting kids like Andrew wholeheartedly," she said.