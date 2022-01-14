It's hard to fathom that a child in elementary school could be set to retire as a millionaire by the time she turns 15.

At just 10 years old, Pixie Curtis is the owner of Pixie's Pix, as well as two sub-businesses called Pixie's Bows, which specializes in hair bows, and Pixie's Fidgets, which sells fidget toys.

After gaining a following on Instagram, Pixie's mother, Roxy Jacenko, launched the hair bow business for her daughter when Curtis was still a baby.

She's Got Celebrity Customers

Celebrity children such as Suri Cruise, North West and True Thompson have all been photographed in Pixie's Bows.

Following the launch of Pixie's Bows, Pixie and her mother branched off into the accessories and toy businesses, including Pixie's Fidgets. In its first month of operation, Curtis' fidget toy company made over $200,000 in sales and sold out of product in 48 hours, according to news.com.au.

She Can Retire as a Teen If She Wants To

"She can retire at 15 if she wants to," Roxy told the Australian news site. "Our family joke has been I'll be working till I'm 100 and Pixie will have retired at 15 – I certainly know who's smarter."

The outlet reports that back in 2018, a retail expert believed that Pixie could stand to make over $21 million before she turns 18 just from her bow company alone. That's a lot of hair bows.

Although Pixie is involved in the company, Roxy wants her daughter to know that she doesn't have to be involved in the business if she chooses not to.

"I have said it from day one, the moment Pixie doesn't want to be front-facing or be involved with Pixie's Pix and Pixie's Bows then we will reassess. But for now, she is happy [and] learning so much," Roxy said.

As for Pixie's dreams for how she wants to spend her money? A beach house and a Lamborghini SUV in the garage would be a nice place to start, according to the 10-year-old.

"Now the important lesson is to teach her to invest well and not squander her money," her mother added.

Money and Business Expertise Runs in the Family

As you may have guessed, Pixie's success can very likely be attributed to her parents' wealth, business expertise and resources.

Roxy is the owner of Sweaty Betty PR and several other successful businesses, as well as a social media influencer. She even appeared on the third season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

Pixie's dad, Oliver Curtis, is a financial analyst. He was convicted and sentenced to a year in jail for conspiring to commit insider trading. He was released in 2017 and has now joined his father's bitcoin farming startup company. However, Olivier is not allowed to serve as a director of any business until June 2022, per court mandate.

Following the success of Pixie's Pix, Pixie's Bows and Pixie's Fidgets, Roxy also launched a business for her son, Hunter, called HPC Brand, which carries unisex streetwear for kids.

Though there's nothing inherently wrong with a parent helping their child secure their future, many on social media have criticized other publications for positioning the success of Pixie's Pix as a self-made story without mentioning her parents' financial success and influence.

