Today I Learned Disney Donated a 101 Dalmatians Attraction to Texas

Love Disney, but can't afford that trip to Orlando? Make the trip to Beaumont, Texas.

Kids nowadays have the entire Disney library on Disney Plus. Back in the day, you had to wait for Disney to bring back a movie. Disney would build up hype by re-releasing movies all the time. They would go back into the 'Disney Vault' after a re-release. Back in 1999, Disney re-released '101 Dalmatians'.

via GIPHY

However, today I learned that a piece of that movie's history is sitting right here in Texas. Apparently to promote the film back in the day, the Walt Disney Company commissioned that a giant Dalmatian fire hydrant be built. I tried finding photos of what this was used for. I imagine it was for a red carpet event or maybe something that was placed at Disney World or Land to promote the movie.

Once the '101 Dalmatians' movie cycle was over, what do you do with this thing? Well it looks like it was donated to the town of Beaumont, Texas. Who proudly display this thing to this day. Now I do have to say technically speaking, this is not the world's largest fire hydrant. However, the other two that are bigger do not work. So this is the world's largest WORKING fire hydrant.

It is on display at the Fire Museum of Texas in Beaumont. It weighs 4,500 pounds and can blast 1,500 gallons of water per minute. So if you love Disney history and are on a road trip, you may want to go check this out. I had no idea it existed until today.

