18 Wheeler Collides with Another 18 Wheeler Monday Morning in Clay County

At around 8 AM Monday morning, a 2009 International 18 wheeler driven by 52 year-old Ronald Stephen Morales of Chino, CA rear-ended another 18 wheeler on US 287 near Jerry Walker Road. Both rigs were southbound when the collision occurred.

According to the DPS, Morales fell asleep at the wheel and was not wearing a seat belt when he rear ended a 2010 Freightliner driven by 60 year-old Jose Louis Valencia of Fort Worth. Morales was taken to a Wichita Falls area hospital for injuries and was released at around 12 pm Monday. Valencia was not injured but the trailer he was pulling suffered significant damage. The DPS is investigating.