Late Afternoon Wreck Sends One to the Hospital

A two-car collision sent an elderly woman to the hospital.

The accident occurred just after 5 pm Monday afternoon in the 700 block of North Beverly Drive. An 18 year-old female driver in a black Kia was reportedly trying to make a left hand turn onto North Beverly from Jacqueline Road.

A witness tells us the teen driver said she did not see the Chevy Lumina approaching from the south on North Beverly. The driver of the Lumina struck the Kia broadside, knocking the car into a deep ditch on the west side of Beverly. The Lumina came to rest partially on the right shoulder and into the oncoming lane of the two lane road.

The elderly driver was taken by ambulance to United Regional. She was conscious and talking with paramedics when loaded into the ambulance. The teen driver did not appear to suffer serious injuries and was transported by private vehicle, though it is not known if she was taken to a hospital. No other vehicles were involved.