Collision Between 2 18-Wheelers Leaves 2 Dead, 1 Injured

A collision on US 287 earlier this morning has claimed two lives. The accident happened at around 7 am Wednesday morning.

Approximate area of the crash

Google Maps

Two 18-wheelers traveling north on 287 collided with one another near the intersection of US 287 and Rifle Range Road. One of the trucks immediately caught fire and, shortly after, the second truck caught fire. One of the drivers escaped his burning vehicle with only minor injuries. Two occupants from the other truck did not make it out and were pronounced dead on scene.

The identities of all involved have not yet been released and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. DPS remained on the scene and US 287 north bound was still closed as of 10 am.