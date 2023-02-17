‘1923’ Episode 7 Preview: Why Spencer + Alex Won’t Make It Home

Episode 7 of 1923 will find Spencer and Alex continuing their voyage to Montana, but they won't make it.

Spoiler alert: This episode preview contains information revealed in episodes 1-6 of the Paramount+ show. If you're not caught up and don't like when people spill details, don't read past this 1923 behind-the-scenes pic of Teonna on a rock in the North Dakota Bad Lands.

Images shared by Paramount+ ahead of Sunday's (Feb. 19) new episode of 1923 reveal several things. The first is that newly-married Spencer and Alex (Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer) safely de-board the ship that saved them in Ep. 6 (find a recap here) and spend time in a port. They're still at least one ship away from reaching America, and then a long train ride away from Montana.

So, Spencer and Alex won't make it home ... yet. Trouble has awaited them at every leg of the journey. In fact, Spencer says he believes it's his punishment for taking Alex. This makes this photo a little terrifying.

Who Plays Pete Plenty Clouds on 1923?

Still, we don't expect their drama to rival what's happening in Montana or with Teonna as she continues her escape from the Catholic boarding school.

The indigenous plotline was missing in all but the first few minutes of Ep. 6. That figures to change.

Father Renaud's men are still pursuing her, and now figures to be a good time for them to catch up to her (now acting like a boy named Joe), "Hank" and Hank's son. We've not met the son yet, but it looks like that's changing.

A new character named Pete Plenty Clouds (played by Cole Brings Plenty, son to Mo Brings Plenty who plays Mo on Yellowstone) debuts during this episode. "Hank" had mentioned that his son would be returning soon. We're imagining this: Renaud's men attack Hank and Teonna, leaving Pete Plenty Clouds to either save the day or track them down.

This could lead to a romance between Teonna and Pete (unlikely, but possible) and should lead to Teonna's people finding and hunting down Father Renaud. That may be a ways away, but our fingers are crossed that we get it before Season 1 of 1923 ends on Feb. 26.

There's one more game-changing event that's about to go down:

Who Plays Sheriff Robert McDowell on 1923?

Wealthy land baron Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) is featured prominently in new photos shared by the network, but we think the real trouble will be with the snake he planted in the grass during Ep. 6. You may not have noticed — and frankly, neither did we at first.

The red-haired Livestock Agent that Cara Dutton and the sheriff hired was one of Banner's men who attacked the Duttons and killed John Dutton Sr. That's why Jack recognized him, and it may be why Cara paused after he charmed her — didn't Jacob Dutton say something about being weary of the charming ones?

Sheriff William McDowell (Robert Patrick) sure didn't pause, which begs the question: is he dirty?

The Duttons may not find that out during Ep. 7, "The Rule of Five Hundred," but the audience might. This is all going to build to an exciting 1923 Season 1 finale. Look for more recaps and previews on Taste of Country.