How Many Reported UFO Sightings Have There Been in Wichita Falls?

Let’s talk about one of my favorite subjects.

I’ve always been fascinated with the paranormal in general, but especially UFOs. Not that I’ve ever seen one, by my mother did once in my hometown of Vernon, Texas.

It’s been many years since she told me the story, so the details are a little foggy. But I remember her saying that she was driving one night when a flat, disc-shaped object with multiple lights on the front swooped down and passed right over her just above the trees.

I can’t remember when she said it happened, but she told me about it when I was a kid in the 80s. So, my best guess is that it happened either in the 60s or 70s.

But she didn’t report it (at least that I know of). This makes me wonder just how many sightings go unreported. However, I would bet a dollar to a donut that the vast majority of UFO sightings go unreported.

Since there’s no way of knowing how many sightings don’t get reported, today we’ll focus on just how many have been reported in this neck of the woods.

KXAN recently published a graphic showing all the reported sightings in Texas. Overall, the National UFO Reporting Center has received about 5,862 reports from Texas since 1949. That makes Texas the state with the fourth most reported sightings, behind California, Florida, and Washington, respectively.

When it comes to Wichita Falls, a total of 33 UFO sightings have been reported. For whatever reason, I thought the number would be much higher than that.

When was the last UFO sighting reported in Wichita Falls?

The last reported sighting here happened on September 28, 2022, at about 9:15 pm.

The person who filed the report described the object as having an “Upside down cornucopia shape. With long looping tail.” They went on to describe it as “Lit up, appeared to be web like. Lights similar to blinking string lights forming the shape. End of looping tail lead to a long rectangle object.” You can read the full report here.

Most Notorious UFO Sighting in Wichita Falls

Probably the most notorious UFO sighting here comes from the Air Force’s Project Blue Book. At around 4:25 am on September 28, 1960 (what is it about September 28 and UFO sightings here??), a UFO crashed about 5 to 8 miles west of Wichita Falls. Sheppard Air Force Base Police recovered “charred debris” and “shreds of parachute.” The report also mentions the recovery of “moon dust.”

