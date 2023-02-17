Did You Know There’s a Hidden Girl Scout Cookie in Wichita Falls?

Did You Know There&#8217;s a Hidden Girl Scout Cookie in Wichita Falls?

You hiding Girl Scout cookies from me? I must try them all!

Around this time of the year in Wichita Falls, Girl Scout troops are setup outside so many different establishments selling those delicious cookies. My personal favorite are the Samoas, which for some reason in Texas are called Caramel Delites. I know they have different bakeries for the Girl Scouts, but why can't they use the same name?

New Cookie Not Available in Wichita Falls

^About a month ago, the Girl Scouts of America unveiled their lineup for 2023. A new flavor made the cut called Rasberry Rally in the upper right corner. You may be thinking that is an interesting flavor, well turns out, no girl scouts in Wichita Falls will be selling that. It is an online exclusive cookie.

That's right, the Girl Scouts are getting with the times and showing the girls the importance of E-commerce as well. Starting on February 27th, you will be able to order this exclusive cookie online. According to the site, you will also be able to support a local girl scout or troop of your choice when ordering these cookies next week. Hit up your friends with girl scouts to ask what they need to fill out on the 27th so that their kid gets a portion of your box sales.

Below I will be putting up where you can get Girl Scout cookies in Wichita Falls. Looks like this is supporting Troop 8240

Girl Scout Cookie Locations in Wichita Falls

Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Friday, Feb. 17th

 Shoe Carnival

3620 Call Field Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Groc)/Lawrence Road Grocery Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Phar)/Lawrence Road Pharmacy Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Groc)/Lawrence Road Grocery Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Sunday, Feb. 19th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Phar)/Lawrence Road Pharmacy Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Sunday, Feb. 19th

 Lucky Mart

4510 Fairway Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Monday, Feb. 20th

 Lucky Mart

4510 Fairway Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Thursday, Feb. 23rd

 MSU Basket Bal Game/DL Ligon Coliseum

3410 Taft Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Friday, Feb. 24th

 Samurai of Tokyo

2518 Mallard Drive

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Friday, Feb. 24th

 Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Friday, Feb. 24th

 Samurai of Tokyo

2518 Mallard Drive

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 25th

 Shoe Carnival

3620 Call Field Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 25th

 Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 25th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Groc)/Lawrence Road Grocery Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 25th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Phar)/Lawrence Road Pharmacy Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Groc)/Lawrence Road Grocery Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Sunday, Feb. 26th

 WF - Wal-Mart (Lawrence - Phar)/Lawrence Road Pharmacy Door

3130 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Sunday, Feb. 26th

Lucky Mart

4510 Fairway Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Monday, Feb. 27th

 Lucky Mart

4510 Fairway Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Thursday, Mar. 2nd

Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Friday, Mar. 3rd

Samurai of Tokyo

2518 Mallard Drive

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Mar. 4th

Texas Roadhouse

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Saturday, Mar. 4th

WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Friday, Feb. 17th

 WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Saturday, Feb. 18th

WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Sunday, Feb. 19th

WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Saturday, Mar. 4th

 

WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

4590 Kell Blvd

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Sunday, Mar. 5th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Friday, Feb. 17th

 

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Friday, Feb. 17th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Saturday, Feb. 18th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Sunday, Feb. 19th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Sunday, Feb. 19th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Sunday, Feb. 26th

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Sunday, Feb. 26th

WF - United (Jacksboro Hwy)/United - Jacksboro Hwy

4516 Jacksboro Hwy

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Groc)/Greenbriar Grocery Door

5131 Greenbriar

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - United (Jacksboro Hwy)/United - Jacksboro Hwy

4516 Jacksboro Hwy

Wichita Falls, TX 76302

Saturday, Mar. 4th

8th Street Coffee (g & me)/Guardian and me

901 8th St.

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - Home and Garden Show/Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall - MPEC

1000 5th Street

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - Home and Garden Show/Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall - MPEC

1000 5th Street

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Sunday, Feb. 26th

WF - United (Iowa Park Road)/United - Iowa Park Road

2522 Iowa Park Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Groc)/Central Freeway Grocery Door

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Phar)/Central Freeway Pharmacy Door

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Groc)/Central Freeway Grocery Door

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Saturday, Feb. 25th

 

WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Phar)/Central Freeway Pharmacy Door

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Saturday, Feb. 25th

 

WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Groc)/Central Freeway Grocery Door

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Sunday, Feb. 26th

 

WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Phar)/Central Freeway Pharmacy Door

2700 Central Freeway

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Sunday, Feb. 26th

 

Thrift Life IowaPark

216 N. Yosemite

Iowa Park, TX 76367

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Feb. 17th

 

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Feb. 17th

WF - SAFB Express AAFES (Shoppette)/WF - SAFB Shoppette

111 Avenue D Bldg 1105

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Feb. 17th

 

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Saturday, Feb. 18th

 WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Saturday, Feb. 18th

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Sunday, Feb. 19th

 WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Sunday, Feb. 19th

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Feb. 24th

 

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - SAFB Express AAFES (Shoppette)/WF - SAFB Shoppette

111 Avenue D Bldg 1105

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Feb. 24th

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Sunday, Feb. 26th

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Sunday, Feb. 26th

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - SAFB Express AAFES (Shoppette)/WF - SAFB Shoppette

111 Avenue D Bldg 1105

SAFB, TX 76311

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Saturday, Mar. 4th

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Saturday, Mar. 4th

WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)

220 Community Center Drive

SAFB, TX 76311

Sunday, Mar. 5th

WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall

715 Avenue H Bldg 740

SAFB, TX 76311

Sunday, Mar. 5th

WF - United (Burkburnett)/United - Burkburnett

311 S. Avenue D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Friday, Feb. 17th

Joe and Joe - G&M/Guardian and me

318 E 3rd

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Saturday, Feb. 18th

WF - United (Burkburnett)/United - Burkburnett

311 S. Avenue D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Saturday, Feb. 18th

WF - United (Burkburnett)/United - Burkburnett

311 S. Avenue D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Sunday, Feb. 19th

Zimis Fresh Creations

408 S Ave D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Friday, Feb. 24th

Joe and Joe - G&M/Guardian and me

318 E 3rd

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Saturday, Feb. 25th

WF - United (Burkburnett)/United - Burkburnett

311 S. Avenue D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Friday, Mar. 3rd

Zimis Fresh Creations

408 S Ave D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Friday, Mar. 3rd

WF - United (Burkburnett)/United - Burkburnett

311 S. Avenue D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Saturday, Mar. 4th

WF - United (Burkburnett)/United - Burkburnett

311 S. Avenue D

Burkburnett, TX 76354

Sunday, Mar. 5th

