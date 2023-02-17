Did You Know There’s a Hidden Girl Scout Cookie in Wichita Falls?

You hiding Girl Scout cookies from me? I must try them all!

Around this time of the year in Wichita Falls, Girl Scout troops are setup outside so many different establishments selling those delicious cookies. My personal favorite are the Samoas, which for some reason in Texas are called Caramel Delites. I know they have different bakeries for the Girl Scouts, but why can't they use the same name?

New Cookie Not Available in Wichita Falls

^About a month ago, the Girl Scouts of America unveiled their lineup for 2023. A new flavor made the cut called Rasberry Rally in the upper right corner. You may be thinking that is an interesting flavor, well turns out, no girl scouts in Wichita Falls will be selling that. It is an online exclusive cookie.



via GIPHY

That's right, the Girl Scouts are getting with the times and showing the girls the importance of E-commerce as well. Starting on February 27th, you will be able to order this exclusive cookie online. According to the site, you will also be able to support a local girl scout or troop of your choice when ordering these cookies next week. Hit up your friends with girl scouts to ask what they need to fill out on the 27th so that their kid gets a portion of your box sales.

Below I will be putting up where you can get Girl Scout cookies in Wichita Falls. Looks like this is supporting Troop 8240

Girl Scout Cookie Locations in Wichita Falls

Shoe Carnival

3130 Lawrence Road Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Lucky Mart

4590 Kell Blvd Wichita Falls, TX 76309 WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)

