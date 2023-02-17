Did You Know There’s a Hidden Girl Scout Cookie in Wichita Falls?
You hiding Girl Scout cookies from me? I must try them all!
Around this time of the year in Wichita Falls, Girl Scout troops are setup outside so many different establishments selling those delicious cookies. My personal favorite are the Samoas, which for some reason in Texas are called Caramel Delites. I know they have different bakeries for the Girl Scouts, but why can't they use the same name?
New Cookie Not Available in Wichita Falls
^About a month ago, the Girl Scouts of America unveiled their lineup for 2023. A new flavor made the cut called Rasberry Rally in the upper right corner. You may be thinking that is an interesting flavor, well turns out, no girl scouts in Wichita Falls will be selling that. It is an online exclusive cookie.
That's right, the Girl Scouts are getting with the times and showing the girls the importance of E-commerce as well. Starting on February 27th, you will be able to order this exclusive cookie online. According to the site, you will also be able to support a local girl scout or troop of your choice when ordering these cookies next week. Hit up your friends with girl scouts to ask what they need to fill out on the 27th so that their kid gets a portion of your box sales.
Below I will be putting up where you can get Girl Scout cookies in Wichita Falls. Looks like this is supporting Troop 8240
Girl Scout Cookie Locations in Wichita Falls
Texas Roadhouse
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Friday, Feb. 17th
3620 Call Field Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 18th
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 18th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 18th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 18th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Sunday, Feb. 19th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Sunday, Feb. 19th
4510 Fairway Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Monday, Feb. 20th
4510 Fairway Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Thursday, Feb. 23rd
3410 Taft Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Friday, Feb. 24th
2518 Mallard Drive
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Friday, Feb. 24th
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Friday, Feb. 24th
2518 Mallard Drive
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 25th
3620 Call Field Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 25th
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 25th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 25th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Feb. 25th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Sunday, Feb. 26th
3130 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Sunday, Feb. 26th
4510 Fairway Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Monday, Feb. 27th
4510 Fairway Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Thursday, Mar. 2nd
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Friday, Mar. 3rd
2518 Mallard Drive
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Mar. 4th
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
Saturday, Mar. 4th
WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Friday, Feb. 17th
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Saturday, Feb. 18th
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Sunday, Feb. 19th
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Friday, Mar. 3rd
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Saturday, Mar. 4th
WF - United (Market Street)/United - Market Street (Kell)
4590 Kell Blvd
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Sunday, Mar. 5th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Friday, Feb. 17th
WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Friday, Feb. 17th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Saturday, Feb. 18th
WF - Wal-Mart (GB - Phar)/Greenbriar Pharmacy Door
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Saturday, Feb. 18th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Sunday, Feb. 19th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Sunday, Feb. 19th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Friday, Feb. 24th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Friday, Feb. 24th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Saturday, Feb. 25th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Sunday, Feb. 26th
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Sunday, Feb. 26th
4516 Jacksboro Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Friday, Mar. 3rd
5131 Greenbriar
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Friday, Mar. 3rd
4516 Jacksboro Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Saturday, Mar. 4th
901 8th St.
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Saturday, Feb. 25th
1000 5th Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Saturday, Feb. 25th
1000 5th Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Sunday, Feb. 26th
2522 Iowa Park Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Friday, Feb. 24th
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Friday, Feb. 24th
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Friday, Feb. 24th
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Saturday, Feb. 25th
WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Phar)/Central Freeway Pharmacy Door
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Saturday, Feb. 25th
WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Groc)/Central Freeway Grocery Door
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Sunday, Feb. 26th
WF - Wal-Mart (CF - Phar)/Central Freeway Pharmacy Door
2700 Central Freeway
Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Sunday, Feb. 26th
Thrift Life IowaPark
216 N. Yosemite
Iowa Park, TX 76367
Saturday, Feb. 18th
WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Feb. 17th
WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Feb. 17th
111 Avenue D Bldg 1105
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Feb. 17th
WF - Base Exchange (BX)/WF - Base Exchange (BX)
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Saturday, Feb. 18th
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Saturday, Feb. 18th
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Sunday, Feb. 19th
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Sunday, Feb. 19th
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Feb. 24th
WF - Mini Mall/WF - Mini Mall
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Feb. 24th
111 Avenue D Bldg 1105
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Feb. 24th
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Saturday, Feb. 25th
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Saturday, Feb. 25th
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Sunday, Feb. 26th
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Sunday, Feb. 26th
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Mar. 3rd
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Mar. 3rd
111 Avenue D Bldg 1105
SAFB, TX 76311
Friday, Mar. 3rd
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Saturday, Mar. 4th
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Saturday, Mar. 4th
220 Community Center Drive
SAFB, TX 76311
Sunday, Mar. 5th
715 Avenue H Bldg 740
SAFB, TX 76311
Sunday, Mar. 5th
311 S. Avenue D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Friday, Feb. 17th
318 E 3rd
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Saturday, Feb. 18th
311 S. Avenue D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Saturday, Feb. 18th
311 S. Avenue D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Sunday, Feb. 19th
408 S Ave D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Friday, Feb. 24th
318 E 3rd
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Saturday, Feb. 25th
311 S. Avenue D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Friday, Mar. 3rd
408 S Ave D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Friday, Mar. 3rd
311 S. Avenue D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Saturday, Mar. 4th
311 S. Avenue D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Sunday, Mar. 5th