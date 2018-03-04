2018 Oscar Winners: See the Complete List!
And like that, another awards season is in the books. After months of speculating, the 2018 Academy Awards have arrived. For those playing along at home, we’re keeping tabs of the night’s big winners right here. Will Guillermo del Toro claim Best Director? Will Roger Deakins finally get the Oscar he’s long deserved? Will our totally accurate and 100 percent ironclad predictions come true? Read on to find out!
Here’s the full list of 2018 Oscar winners, which we’ll be updating throughout the evening:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - WINNER
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Ocatvia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out - WINNER
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
Scott Neustadter, The Disaster Artist
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green, Logan
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco - WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus - WINNER
Last Man in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman - WINNER
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Score
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water - WINNER
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
“A Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco - WINNER
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Blader Runner 2049 - WINNER
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Dan Lausten, The Shape of Water
Best Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk - WINNER
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Best Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread - WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
The Shape of Water
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour - WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Live-Action Short
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child - WINNER
Watu Wote / All of Us
Best Animated Short
Dear Basketball - WINNER
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
