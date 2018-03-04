2018 Oscar Winners: See the Complete List!

And like that, another awards season is in the books. After months of speculating, the 2018 Academy Awards have arrived. For those playing along at home, we’re keeping tabs of the night’s big winners right here. Will Guillermo del Toro claim Best Director? Will Roger Deakins finally get the Oscar he’s long deserved? Will our totally accurate and 100 percent ironclad predictions come true? Read on to find out!

Here’s the full list of 2018 Oscar winners, which we’ll be updating throughout the evening:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - WINNER

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Ocatvia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out - WINNER
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
Scott Neustadter, The Disaster Artist
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green, Logan

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco - WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus - WINNER
Last Man in Aleppo
Strong Island

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman - WINNER
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water - WINNER
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

“A Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco - WINNER
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blader Runner 2049 - WINNER
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Dan Lausten, The Shape of Water

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver
Dunkirk - WINNER
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread - WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
The Shape of Water

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour - WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Best Live-Action Short

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child - WINNER
Watu Wote / All of Us

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball - WINNER
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

