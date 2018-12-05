46 Pounds of Marijuana and Firearms Seized by Wichita Falls Police After Traffic Stop

A recent traffic stop in Wichita Falls led to the seizure of marijuana, THC oil and firearms.

On Monday, December 3rd, at around 10:45 pm officers with the WFPD stopped a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro for driving at a high rate of speed in the 1000 block of Central Freeway.

Officers observed a handgun in plain sight inside the vehicle near the front passenger seat. Officers also detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded a total of 3 firearms, 23 grams of THC oil and 46 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Joshua Copa, was taken into custody and transported to the Wichita County Jail where he was charged with possession of marijuana over five pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Copa was not longer in Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday morning.