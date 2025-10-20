Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers could use your help identifying the suspect in a recent copper wire theft. If you know the suspect’s identity, you could earn a cash reward.

At around 9:15 pm on Friday, October 3, a white male was caught on video stealing copper wire from an electrical box outside of a building in the 2700 block of Commerce Street in Wichita Falls. The suspect caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage.

The suspect (pictured below) fled the scene on a black motorcycle before officers could arrive. If you know the suspect’s identity, reference case #25-100137 when giving your tip.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

