911 Call Amber Guyger Made After Shooting Botham Jean Released

A 5-minute 911 call has been released, revealing the events after officer Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean in his own apartment.

On September 6, 2018, Guyger had completed a 14-hour shift when she returned to her Dallas apartment building. According to Guyger's statement, she mistakenly entered Jean's apartment, which was a floor above her's, and shot him believing Jean to be an intruder. Guyger administered first aid and called 911. Audio of the call hadn't been heard by the public, or even Jean's family, until WFAA obtained a copy of the call.

In the call, Guyger can be heard frantically explaining she's thought it was her apartment, apologizing to Jean, and then expressing concern that she will lose her job over the shooting (NSFW language):

Guyger was booked on manslaughter charges, but ultimately charged with murder in November. She is scheduled to go to trial in September.