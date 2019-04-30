Community Healthcare Center Offering Free Sports Physicals This Thursday

Does your child need a sports physical completed for the next school year?

If so, take advantage of Community Healthcare Center’s Free Sports Physical Clinic this Thursday, May 2nd. The clinic is being held at Pediatric Associates, located at 4420 Kimbell Dr., from 3:00-6:00 pm. The event is open to children participating in youth sports leagues as well as Junior High, Middle School and High School athletes from all school districts and private schools in the area.

Parents/guardians need to provide the completed and signed sports physical form required by the school or sports league. Vision screenings are required for sports physicals, so students that require prescription eyewear need to bring their contacts or glasses in order to complete the physical.

For more info, call 940-696-1600.