Texas Teens Take Prom Photos at Buc-ee’s in the Best Prom Photos Ever

It's prom season and we have some pretty epic Texas prom photos here.

Why take photos in the blooming bluebonnets when you can go to Buc-ee's? I know people that have never been to Buc-ee's that are reading this are going, 'They took photos at a gas station?' I mean, technically yes, but Buc-ee's is a lot more than that.

The teens said they wanted their prom photos at Buc-ee's because it was 'The Texas thing to do'. I mean, it really is. You just need to eat some Blue Bell, drink some Dr Pepper and stop at Whataburger to have the ultimate Texas prom photo package.