Texas Man Assaults Coworker After They Spoil ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The literal tagline is 'Don't Spoil the Endgame'. This guy did and he got punched like Captain America beating down on Hitler.

If you're anything like me, you don't want to deal with midnight premieres or the first weekend of a big movie. I would rather wait a little bit and see it when it is not as hectic. The problem with this, people are a**holes and need to tell everyone about the movie. Actually, you don't, I really don't give a crap what you thought about (Insert scene here).

Some dude learned this the hard way when he spoiled 'Endgame' for his coworker. Police had to be called to a Dominos over in Houston. Very few details have been released about this incident. We do know the person charged with assault was 33-years-old and he says he attacked his coworker for ruining the movie.

Unless someone asks you to discuss the movie with you, shut up about it. This goes for any media. I freaking know what happens every week on 'Game of Thrones' and I don't even watch that show. You don't need a status every time you walk out of a movie or a TV show ends.