A Crazy Brawl Broke Out During a Texas Basketball Game

Ahh, you gotta love a basketball game that includes a good ol’ fashioned slobberknocker.

As a fan of the four major sports here in the United States: football, baseball, basketball and hockey (sorry, soccer’s not quite there yet in my opinion), I love it when passions run high.

Trash talking is a given when it comes to sports and as a result, little skirmishes break out all the time, but a bench-clearing brawl? Now that’s something to see.

Get our free mobile app

The latest all-hands-on-deck throwdown occurred during a game last night (August 30) at Field House USA in Grapevine.

The video of the fight is short, so we don’t know the full story of what led up to it. All we see in the clip is the guy who got called for the foul pushing one of the guys on the other team, which immediately resulted in all hell breaking loose.

You know, I have to admit to getting a kick out of the one ref who wanted nothing to do with the brawl. I think this guy here hit the nail on the head as to why he didn’t get involved:

The bummer is that the video cuts off in the middle of the fight and there’s no second part of the clip that shows how everything turned out. I’m guessing everyone walked away okay, but all bets are off the table when it comes to the madness of Dallas-Fort Worth.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.