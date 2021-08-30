Wichita Falls Police Need Your Help Solving Recent Theft
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for information regarding a recent theft.
On Wednesday, August 18 at some time between 7:00 am and 7:30 am, a person driving a white Dodge tow truck stole a white 2015 GMC Sierra pickup along with a black 28-foot Wells Cargo trailer.
If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.
You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.
