A Guy Gave $10,000 Each to Employees at a White Castle in New York

This sort of thing gives me so much hope for humanity.

Jay Mazini returned to his home town of Bronx, New York to spread some love to those who are putting themselves at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

He did it by handing out $10,000 to five employees at a White Castle. The employees are understandably suspicious at first, but warm up to him as he assures them that he’s not there to pull a prank or anything like that.

The look on each of their faces as he hands them a stack of cash is sure to warm your heart at a time when everyone can use as much good news as possible.

Well done, Jay. Your kindness is inspiring.