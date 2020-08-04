A High School Principal Made a ‘U Can’t Touch This’ COVID Parody

An Alabama high school principal is going viral for his hilarious parody of MC Hammer’s classic hit “U Can’t Touch This.”

Stress levels are high as many students prepare to return to the classroom for the first time since the coronavirus started spreading through the United States. So, Dr. Quentin J. Lee decided to lighten the mood a little bit.

Watch as he dances through the school, rapping about social distancing and sanitizing. You see him randomly taking temperatures, reminding teachers and students to properly wear masks and wash their hands. Hell, he even throws in some of those old MC Hammer dance moves.

I know there’s a lot of debate surrounding the issue of sending kids back to school in the middle of the pandemic. Some people out there insist that schools need to remain closed for the time being, while others insist on sending kids back to the classroom to learn.

Here in Wichita Falls, parents have the option to choose between in-person or remote learning for the coming school year.