What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Summer Youth Musical at Backdoor Theatre, Preston Lacy of Jackass live at Half Pint Tap Room & Restoration Hall, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, July 18
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Free Tea Day 2019
Time: 10:30am-10:00pm
Live at the Lake with Rock, Paper, Scissors
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Wichita Falls - The Grand Ol' American Radio Show
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $15-$36
Friday, July 19
Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls
Time: 7:30-9:30am
Water Play Mini Camp
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15-$25
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Funtime Friday July 19 B Pops & Sundaes
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $6
New Bean Premier and Roasting Education
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $25
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Rockafellas in Concert!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, July 20
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
WF Hike and Bike Clean-Up
Time: 9:00-11:00am | Price: Free
Christmas in July Artisanal Arts and Crafts Fair
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm
Studio Saturday: All About Artists
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
Open House - Wichita Falls BMX Racing League
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Super Saturday!
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $6
Planner Meet-Up
Time: 11:00am-1:00pm
Sensory Friendly Screening of 'The Lion King'
Time: 11:00am
Tiki Party!!
Time: 11:00am-11:00pm
Indigo + Shibori Workshop
Time: 12:00-2:30pm | Price: $35
'Toy Story 4' MicroPopz! Trade Day
Time: 1:00-3:00pm
ArtZeum: (Micro)Scope it Out!
Time: 1:30-3:00pm | Price: Free
Kid's Night Out
Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14
Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theatre - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66
Preston Lacy of Jackass!
Time: 7:30-11:30pm | Price: $15
Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21
Mike O'Neill & Friends in Concert!
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Sunday, July 21
ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Pay What You Can - Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 2:00-4:30pm
Frankenstein Auditions - Backdoor Theatre
Time: 6:30-9:00pm | Free
