What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Summer Youth Musical at Backdoor Theatre, Preston Lacy of Jackass live at Half Pint Tap Room & Restoration Hall, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, July 18

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Free Tea Day 2019

Time: 10:30am-10:00pm

Live at the Lake with Rock, Paper, Scissors

Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Wichita Falls - The Grand Ol' American Radio Show

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $15-$36

Friday, July 19

Farmer's Market at Hospice of Wichita Falls

Time: 7:30-9:30am

Water Play Mini Camp

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $15-$25

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Funtime Friday July 19 B Pops & Sundaes

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $6

New Bean Premier and Roasting Education

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: $25

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Rockafellas in Concert!

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, July 20

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

WF Hike and Bike Clean-Up

Time: 9:00-11:00am | Price: Free

Christmas in July Artisanal Arts and Crafts Fair

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm

Studio Saturday: All About Artists

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

Open House - Wichita Falls BMX Racing League

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm

Super Saturday!

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: $6

Planner Meet-Up

Time: 11:00am-1:00pm

Sensory Friendly Screening of 'The Lion King'

Time: 11:00am

Tiki Party!!

Time: 11:00am-11:00pm

Indigo + Shibori Workshop

Time: 12:00-2:30pm | Price: $35

'Toy Story 4' MicroPopz! Trade Day

Time: 1:00-3:00pm

ArtZeum: (Micro)Scope it Out!

Time: 1:30-3:00pm | Price: Free

Kid's Night Out

Time: 7:00-9:00pm | Price: $8-$14

Hard Luck Diner Mystery Theatre - Murder at the Hyde Park Cafe

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $41.66

Preston Lacy of Jackass!

Time: 7:30-11:30pm | Price: $15

Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: $21

Mike O'Neill & Friends in Concert!

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Sunday, July 21

ArtZeum: Small Wonders - Insects and Art

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Pay What You Can - Freaky Friday at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 2:00-4:30pm

Frankenstein Auditions - Backdoor Theatre

Time: 6:30-9:00pm | Free

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!